Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Schedule some laughter for the hectic holiday season with Comedy Night at Gravely.

December's show features nationally touring comic Dan Alten, plus Nashville comics Ritu Tirthani and Taija Leftwich. Also on the show are Louisville's Misty Stine and host Creig Ewing.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and sample the new food offerings from Grub at Gravely.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Info

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy
502.724.8311
