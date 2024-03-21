Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

 Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun on our monthly Comedy Night at Gravely.

March's show features Chicago comic Matt Banwart, Lexington's Luke Diamond and Louisville favorites James Ferguson, Peter Swanz and host Mairead Thomas.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Grub at Gravely.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

Comedy
5027248311
