Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun on our monthly Comedy Night at Gravely.

July's event showcases Cincinnati's Tabari McCoy and Chicago's Mike Logan.

Also on the show are Louisville comics Cali Botkin and Kyle McGlothlin.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Grub at Gravely.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/74133-july-18-comedy-night-at-gravely

Info

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
