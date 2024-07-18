× Expand Louisville Laughs A showcase of touring and loal standup comics

Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun on our monthly Comedy Night at Gravely.

July's event showcases Cincinnati's Tabari McCoy and Chicago's Mike Logan.

Also on the show are Louisville comics Cali Botkin and Kyle McGlothlin.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Grub at Gravely.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/74133-july-18-comedy-night-at-gravely