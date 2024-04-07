× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comedy show featuring touring comics from New York City

Comedy at TEN20 Brewery

Join us April 7 at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for comedy with a New York flair.

Nationally touring comedians Terry McNeely and Adam Gabel out of New York are in town for one night.

They will be joined by up-and-coming Indiana comic Lynn Benson.

It will be a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious pizza from MozzaPi.

For more information call 5027248311.