 Comedy at TEN20 Brewery

Join us April 7 at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for comedy with a New York flair.

Nationally touring comedians Terry McNeely and Adam Gabel out of New York are in town for one night.

They will be joined by up-and-coming Indiana comic Lynn Benson.

It will be a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious pizza from MozzaPi.

For more information call 5027248311.

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
