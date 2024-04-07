Comedy at TEN20 Brewery
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
Standup comedy show featuring touring comics from New York City
Join us April 7 at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for comedy with a New York flair.
Nationally touring comedians Terry McNeely and Adam Gabel out of New York are in town for one night.
They will be joined by up-and-coming Indiana comic Lynn Benson.
It will be a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious pizza from MozzaPi.
For more information call 5027248311.