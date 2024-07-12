Comic Invasion Live! - The Crowded House Madisonville

The Crowded House 26 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Comic Invasion Live! - The Crowded House Madisonville

Be a part of The Comic Invasion Live studio audience right here at The Crowded House!

Friday, July 12th, we are bringing some of the funniest stand up comics around to Madisonville! Show starts at 8:30-tickets required for stage side/audience seating.

*Seating is Limited, Get Your Tickets Early*

For more information, please call 270.825.1178 or visit comicinvasion.tv/event-details/comic-invasion-live-the-crowded-house-madisonville-ky?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR0NPMOfuXIcGrD3fJQlrow3YWeS7PETqajZ5JOv6tKLN9CEHW-c8QqwLPY_aem_AV3M1cmkHs0YxjpS42TPXFN1Wn_AeY-ARji-ap149P8Ry-YCXUVNLSrLrHaH_AEa3LOx_Jif-MaK1V2k-8jhzTrb

Info

The Crowded House 26 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Comedy, Film, Leisure & Recreation
270.825.1178
Google Calendar - Comic Invasion Live! - The Crowded House Madisonville - 2024-07-12 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comic Invasion Live! - The Crowded House Madisonville - 2024-07-12 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comic Invasion Live! - The Crowded House Madisonville - 2024-07-12 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comic Invasion Live! - The Crowded House Madisonville - 2024-07-12 20:30:00 ical