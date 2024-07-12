× Expand Comic Invasion Live! Comic Invasion Live!

Comic Invasion Live! - The Crowded House Madisonville

Be a part of The Comic Invasion Live studio audience right here at The Crowded House!

Friday, July 12th, we are bringing some of the funniest stand up comics around to Madisonville! Show starts at 8:30-tickets required for stage side/audience seating.

*Seating is Limited, Get Your Tickets Early*

For more information, please call 270.825.1178 or visit comicinvasion.tv