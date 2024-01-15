Community Free Day at Muhammad Ali Center

Enjoy free admission to the Muhammad Ali Center for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Muhammad Ali Center will be open free to the public on Monday, January 15, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by Passport by Molina Healthcare.

The Center will be showing Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the top of each hour.

In addition, the Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students (MACCS) will host their annual, “Continuing the Dream, Continuing the Legacy” youth leadership panel discussion at noon.

Visitors can shop at our Muhammad Ali Center Museum Store during this time, which will be offering a special promotion all day. More information coming soon.

