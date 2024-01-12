Complaint Department and Lemonade at The Spotlight Playhouse
The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Complaint Department and Lemonade
🎭 Join Us for an Evening of Laughs with 'Complaint Department and Lemonade'! 🎉
Spotlight Acting School proudly presents 'Complaint Department and Lemonade,' a fun and fast-paced one-act play that promises an evening filled with laughter and entertainment. Performed by our talented students aged 14-18, this unique production tackles a whirlwind of hysterical grievances, from Oreo icing complaints to the price of cheese! With a clever twist, each character not only voices their own complaints but also steps into the role of problem-solver, creating a dynamic and engaging experience for the audience. Our young actors rise to the challenge, showcasing their versatility in multiple roles. Don't miss this limited performance running from January 12-14. It's more than a play; it's a testament to the creativity and skill of our young stars. Come support our students and enjoy an evening of theatrical delight! 🌟
Performances:
Friday - January 12 - 6:30 pm
Saturday - January 13 - 6:30 pm
Sunday - January 14 - 2:00 pm
For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool