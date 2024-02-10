Cork & Cuisine, Passionate Pairings - Owensboro Convention Center

Make your Valentine's and Galantine's Day plans now to come indulge in a night of exquisite flavors! OVG360 presents Cork & Cuisine, Passionate Pairings on Saturday, February 10 at 6PM at the Owensboro Convention Center!

Delight your taste buds with a chef-inspired five-course meal, expertly paired with wines and spirits for the perfect flavor harmony. As a special treat, attendees have a chance to take home one of the featured wines or spirits. Plus, be on the lookout for exciting giveaways throughout the event and be sure to visit our photo op area to capture memories from the evening.

Reserve your tickets now for a Valentine's celebration like no other! $75 per person or 2 for $130. Tickets are available online at OwensboroTickets.com and at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office. Reservations only. 21 and over only. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales.

Proud to have Creation Gardens and Something Borrowed as the sponsors for this enchanting evening.

For more information, please visit owensborotickets.evenue.net/