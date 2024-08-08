Cornhole Tournament at Hopkins County Courthouse

Hopkins County Courthouse 25 East Center Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Mark your calendars to join us for a night of cornhole during the 2024 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair!

Details:

August 8, 2024

Bags fly at 7:00 pm

Midway Building

$12 fair entry fee + $30 registration fee

$1,000 payout

For questions, contact Stephen Anderson at (270)-875-9112 or visit on Facebook

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
270.875.9112
