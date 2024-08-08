Cornhole Tournament at Hopkins County Courthouse
Hopkins County Courthouse 25 East Center Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Cornhole Tournament at Hopkins County Courthouse
Mark your calendars to join us for a night of cornhole during the 2024 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair!
Details:
August 8, 2024
Bags fly at 7:00 pm
Midway Building
$12 fair entry fee + $30 registration fee
$1,000 payout
For questions, contact Stephen Anderson at (270)-875-9112 or visit on Facebook
