Cornhole Tournament

Cornhole Tournament at Hopkins County Courthouse

Mark your calendars to join us for a night of cornhole during the 2024 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair!

Details:

August 8, 2024

Bags fly at 7:00 pm

Midway Building

$12 fair entry fee + $30 registration fee

$1,000 payout

For questions, contact Stephen Anderson at (270)-875-9112 or visit on Facebook