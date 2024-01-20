Cornish Poet Bert Biscoe: 'Poetry, Story & Song' - Campbell County Library Newport

× Expand Provided by Campbell County Public Library. Cornish Poet Bert Biscoe - 2 Bert Biscoe will speak at 2 pm on Jan. 20.

Cornish Poet Bert Biscoe: 'Poetry, Story & Song'

Bert Biscoe is a poet, songwriter, and historian, from Cornwall. As a poet, Bert is prolific, lyrical, and wide-ranging in subject matter and style. An accomplished reader, Bert seasons his performances with a selection of songs from his lengthy career. Combined with his skill as a raconteur, the Bert Biscoe package is entertaining, thought-provoking, often funny, and always engaging.

For more information, please visit cc-pl.org/events/cornish-poet-bert-biscoe-poetry-story-song