Cowboy Bebop LIVE – Lexington Opera House

Cowboy Bebop LIVE coming to the Lexington Opera House on Sunday, April 7th, 2024!

The Bebop Bounty Big Band is made up entirely of professional world-class musicians. Performers include full-time members of Walt Disney World’s flagship ensemble – the Main Street Philharmonic, current and past members of the world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, and members from the Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center. Each musician was hand-selected by bandleader, Corey Paul, to perfectly represent the piece of the puzzle they fit into as a member of the Bebop Bounty Big Band and its incredible show, Cowboy Bebop Live!

For more information, please visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/