Crazy Quilt Mania at Kentucky Museum

In the late 1800s, stitchery from London's Royal School of Art needlework and Japanese arts and crafts exhibited at the Philadelphia Centennial Exhibition inspired women across America to take up their needles in new and different ways. Explore the various "maniacal" and "maddening" designs that resulted in this showcase of our Crazy Quilt collection.

For more information call 2707452592 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/exhibits/crazyquiltmania.php