Creators Who Helped Cast, and Creations That Helped Shape, Kentucky’s Quilt Mystique- The Filson Historical Society

Cost: Free for members, $15 for non-members

Linda Elisabeth LaPinta’s Kentucky Quilts and Quiltmakers: Three Centuries of Creativity, Community, and Commerce constitutes a comprehensive social and material history of the powerful and pivotal women (as well as a few men) who helped shape Kentucky’s quilt mystique. Although LaPinta will mention a few quilt patterns and styles, the focus of her presentation is not quiltmaking or collecting; rather it is tales of the innovative and entrepreneurial personalities who conceived the seminal and groundbreaking exhibitions and institutions that have positioned Kentucky in the forefront of the quilt world. LaPinta will also discuss commonwealth quilt achievements in the context of critical national quilt realm milestones.

Linda Elisabeth LaPinta earned her B.A. in English literature, English composition, and oral history from Beloit College; her M.A. in journalism from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications; her M.A.T. in English from the University of Louisville; and her doctoral degree in leadership from Spalding University. After working in oral history, social service, and editing positions, LaPinta served as a tenured professor of English and journalism at Elizabethtown Community College and Midway College prior to assuming successive roles as chair of the Adult Accelerated Program and director of the doctoral program in leadership at Spalding University. Under her maiden name, Beattie, she published four previous books with the University Press of Kentucky.

For more information, please visit filsonhistorical.org/