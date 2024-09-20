× Expand Graveyard Relics Cruisin on Main

Cruisin on Main - Campbellsville

Graveyard Relics invites everyone to Cruisin' on Main! Grab some friends and your favorite car (or motorcycle) and head on over to downtown Campbellsville. Show N Shine starts at 6pm at Hometown Wireless located at 326 East Main, a great time to meet and talk with fellow car enthusiasts. Cruisin starts at 8pm up and down Campbellsville Main Street.

We'll have food trucks and more to make the night enjoyable for all!

For more information, please call 270.465.3786 or visit campbellsvilleky.com/events