Cruisin with the Quads in La Grange

to

La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Cruisin with the Quads in La Grange

FREE

Come out and join the fun at the monthly Quads, Rod and Custom Car Shows in La Grange. Held the 4th Saturday of the month April – September on historic Main Street in downtown La Grange. All makes, models and years of vehicles welcomed. 50/50 Drawings, Door Prizes, DJ and more! Additional dates: August 24, and September 28.

For more information call (502)  269-0126 or visit http://touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Kids & Family, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cruisin with the Quads in La Grange - 2024-07-27 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cruisin with the Quads in La Grange - 2024-07-27 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cruisin with the Quads in La Grange - 2024-07-27 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cruisin with the Quads in La Grange - 2024-07-27 16:00:00 ical