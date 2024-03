Cruisin’ for CASA Car Show - Parkway Plaza Mall

× Expand Cruisin’ for CASA Cruisin’ for CASA

Cruisin’ for CASA - Parkway Plaza Mall

Join CASA for a great car show featuring live music, food trucks, craft vendors, and more at the Parkway Plaza Mall on Saturday, April 20th from 11 am-3 pm.

For event info contact Pete Adams at 270.339.4706 or Matt Allen at 270.619.0073.