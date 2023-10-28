× Expand Henderson Tourist Commission Día de los Muertos festival

Día de los Muertos Festival in Henderson

This vibrant Mexican holiday originated thousands of years ago and celebrates the lives of those who have passed on through food, drink, and celebration. It's a fun, colorful, and family-friendly festival in Henderson's historic Central Park!

Enjoy face painting, crafts, a Norteño band, performance by traditional dancers, a parade for the kiddos and a candlelight procession honoring loved ones who have passed on, food trucks, and a beer garden. Free for the whole family!

For more information call 270-826-7505 or visit hendersonkychamber.com