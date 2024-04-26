× Expand MegaCorp Pavillion

DAAPFASH24-THE SHOW - MegaCorp Pavilion

The iconic DAAP Fashion Show will take the runway this spring with DAAPFASH24-THE SHOW on Friday evening, April 26th, 2024. Unique creations from our 29 exceptionally talented senior designers will be showcased on stage at MegaCorp Pavillion. The audience experience will replicate that of international Fashion Weeks in the style capitals of the world, with hundreds of distinctive garments, created by senior designers from the College of DAAP at the University of Cincinnati, walking close enough to appreciate the detail and unique elements of each piece. The audience will experience stunning models, specialized music mixed by a live DJ, and an energy found only in environments like this. Benefactor-level VIP ticket-holders will also enjoy a complimentary pre-show "Meet the Designers' cocktail reception and complimentary parking. The venue features stellar seating, immersive lighting and sound, stunning IMAG video projection, and 25+ models showcasing dozens of one-of-a-kind designs.

Located on the Ohio River in Newport, KY directly across the way from Cincinnati, OH, no other venue offers the flexibility, versatility, and intimacy of MegaCorp Pavilion.

For more information, please call 859.900.2294 or visit promowestlive.com/