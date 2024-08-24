DV8K Life Changing Run at Keeneland
to
Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510
DV8 Kitchen
DV8 Flyer
DV8K Life Changing Run at Keeneland
Join us for the 6th Annual DV8K Life Changing Run on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. at Keeneland Race Course.
The race will feature our signature 8K (4.97 miles), a 4K (2.5 miles) run/walk, and Kids' 1/4 Mile Dash. The races will cover much of the scenic Keeneland grounds. Run or walk the 4K with strollers and leashed pets welcomed. The 8K is a double loop course and only for runners who can maintain a 15 minute/mile pace.
We also have a Virtual Runner/Walker category for those who want to support the race and cause but who cannot join us in person. Register as a virtual runner/walker, and we'll mail your race packet (bib & race shirt), and you can run/walk your own DV8K or 4K on your own timeline anywhere in the world.
The 2024 DV8K Run will raise funds to further DV8's mission of employing and empowering people in early stages of addiction recovery.
RACE FEATURES
Awesome unique course at historic Keeneland Race Track
Race produced and chip timed by RaceRise
DJ Stitz keeping the energy upbeat
8K Awards - Overall Top 3 M/F & Top 3 M/F Age Groups (5 year divisions), 4K Awards - Top 3 M/F Overall
Commemorative race t-shirts (while supplies last)
Post-race eats from DV8 Kitchen
Walkers, strollers & leashed pets welcomed for our 4K distance race
Kids' 1/4 mile Dash (kids receive a commemorative shirt)
For more information visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/DV8KTheLifeChangingRace