DV8K Life Changing Run at Keeneland

Join us for the 6th Annual DV8K Life Changing Run on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. at Keeneland Race Course.

The race will feature our signature 8K (4.97 miles), a 4K (2.5 miles) run/walk, and Kids' 1/4 Mile Dash. The races will cover much of the scenic Keeneland grounds. Run or walk the 4K with strollers and leashed pets welcomed. The 8K is a double loop course and only for runners who can maintain a 15 minute/mile pace.

We also have a Virtual Runner/Walker category for those who want to support the race and cause but who cannot join us in person. Register as a virtual runner/walker, and we'll mail your race packet (bib & race shirt), and you can run/walk your own DV8K or 4K on your own timeline anywhere in the world.

The 2024 DV8K Run will raise funds to further DV8's mission of employing and empowering people in early stages of addiction recovery.

RACE FEATURES

Awesome unique course at historic Keeneland Race Track

Race produced and chip timed by RaceRise

DJ Stitz keeping the energy upbeat

8K Awards - Overall Top 3 M/F & Top 3 M/F Age Groups (5 year divisions), 4K Awards - Top 3 M/F Overall

Commemorative race t-shirts (while supplies last)

Post-race eats from DV8 Kitchen

Walkers, strollers & leashed pets welcomed for our 4K distance race

Kids' 1/4 mile Dash (kids receive a commemorative shirt)

For more information visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/DV8KTheLifeChangingRace