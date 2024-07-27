Dan-O’s Sizzling Summer Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Dan-O’s Sizzling Summer Series!

FREE admission/Cost for food & drink.

Join us for the hottest event of the summer, Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series! Get ready to groove to the rhythm of live bands all season long, brought to you by Dan-O's Seasoning.

Bring your friends, family, and appetite for great music and delicious food seasoned with Dan-O's unique blends. Let's spice up your summer with the perfect blend of music, flavor, and fun at Dan-O's Sizzling Summer Series! July 27th band is Looking for Lou.

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/