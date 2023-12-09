David Alford's "A Holiday to Remember" - The Ripy House

× Expand David Alford Copy of Eventbrite Header - 1 David Alford's "A Holiday to Remember"

Get ready for a heartwarming holiday experience! David Alford brings his Nashville show to Lawrenceburg’s historic Ripy Mansion with a performance of Truman Capote's beloved stories, "A Christmas Memory" and "The Thanksgiving Visitor.”

Joined by the talented Paul Carrol Binkley on guitar, this show promises to be a highlight of the season. Don't miss out on the magic and nostalgia these stories bring. Get your tickets for an unforgettable evening!

For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event