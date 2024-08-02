Demolition Derby at Hopkins County Fair Grounds

Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Visit the Hopkins County-Madiosnville Fair for the Demolition Derby! The event will start at 7:00 pm on August 2 and August 3.

For more information, please visit On Facebook

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor, Sports
