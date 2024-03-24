Derby Festival - Dillard's Spring Fashion Show

The Dillard’s Spring Fashion Show features the latest fashions and accessories’ trends for the Derby season as they come down the runway on Thursday, March 28 at Caesars Southern Indiana. The show wouldn’t be complete without fabulous fascinators and chic chapeaus, too!

It’s the place to find your Derby Festival must-haves along with what to wear for the upcoming season.

Must be 21+ to attend. Valid ID required upon entry.

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/