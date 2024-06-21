The Kentucky Derby Festival Yard Sale - Louisville

The Kentucky Derby Festival will hold its annual Yard Sale at the Kentucky Derby Festival office at 1001 South Third Street in Old Louisville.

Find Derby Festival deals and steals – tees, caps, 2024 Festival merch, collectibles, historic Pegasus Pins, posters and even some rare treasures for reasonable prices!

SALE SPECIALS!

T-Shirts

Official Festival Posters

Pegasus Pins from 1973 – 2023

Glassware

Post cards

Vintage items and other pieces spanning the festival’s history

Cash and credit cards will be accepted for purchases.

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/