Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
The Kentucky Derby Festival Yard Sale - Louisville
The Kentucky Derby Festival will hold its annual Yard Sale at the Kentucky Derby Festival office at 1001 South Third Street in Old Louisville.
Find Derby Festival deals and steals – tees, caps, 2024 Festival merch, collectibles, historic Pegasus Pins, posters and even some rare treasures for reasonable prices!
SALE SPECIALS!
- T-Shirts
- Official Festival Posters
- Pegasus Pins from 1973 – 2023
- Glassware
- Post cards
- Vintage items and other pieces spanning the festival’s history
Cash and credit cards will be accepted for purchases.
For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/
Info
