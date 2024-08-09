× Expand Spotlight Descendants

Descendants the Musical at Spotlight Playhouse

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure with the Bluegrass Players’ production of “Descendants the Musical”! This spectacular show brings the beloved characters from the Disney Channel movie to life on stage in a vibrant and exciting musical extravaganza. Follow the journey of the teenage children of infamous villains—Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos—as they navigate the challenges of fitting in at Auradon Prep, a school for the children of heroes. With catchy songs, dynamic choreography, and a heartwarming story about friendship, acceptance, and self-discovery, “Descendants the Musical” is a must-see for audiences of all ages.

The Bluegrass Players, known for their high-energy performances and top-notch production values, have pulled out all the stops to make this show a hit. From stunning costumes and sets to powerful performances by a talented cast, every element of the production is designed to captivate and entertain. Whether you’re a fan of the original movie or new to the world of Auradon, you’ll be swept away by the magic and excitement of “Descendants the Musical.” Don’t miss your chance to see this amazing show. Join us for a night of fun, music, and adventure at the Spotlight Playhouse!

For more information call 859-661-0600 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com