Devin Williams Rock Concert - Milliken Memorial Community House

We are thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Elkton Summer Concert Series! Get ready to enjoy a night under the stars as we bring you an unforgettable evening of music, fun & community vibes!
Date: Saturday, May 11th
Time: Food & drinks will begin at 6:30PM. Devin Williams will begin performing at 7:00PM!
Location: Milliken Memorial Community House
FREE ENTRY!!
Join us for our FIRST concert of the season featuring Devin Williams! Bring your friends, family, & lawn chairs for a night of fantastic music & summer memories!
No Way Jose, The Naked Chef, Poptown Popsicles, & The Purple Toad Winery will be attending this event!
Mark your calendars! This is an event you won't want to miss!
For more information, please call 270.265.9877 or visit On Facebook