Dia de los Muertos Celebration - Oldham County History Center
to
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
Oldham County History Center
Dia de los Muertos
Dia de los Muertos
Come out to the History Center for our Day of the Dead Celebration which will include: arts, crafts, face painting, dancing, costumes, food, music and an ofrenda exhibit that celebrates Dia de los Muertos, the “Day of the Dead” a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family, This & That