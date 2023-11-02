Dia de los Muertos Celebration - Oldham County History Center

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Dia de los Muertos

Come out to the History Center for our Day of the Dead Celebration which will include: arts, crafts, face painting, dancing, costumes, food, music and an ofrenda exhibit that celebrates Dia de los Muertos, the “Day of the Dead” a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family, This & That
502.222.0826
