Dinosaur World Live at EKU Center For The Arts

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family. Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus! Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding jurassic adventure, live on stage.

A special meet and greet after the show offers all our brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

For more information, please call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com/