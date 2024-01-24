SPORT, BOAT, RV & VACATION SHOW

The 2024 Discover Boating® Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow, in partnership with Progressive® Insurance, returns January 24-28 to the Kentucky Exposition Center showcasing hundreds of boats, RVs and sales on everything needed for outdoor fun. Tickets can be purchased for the much-anticipated midwinter event at LouisvilleBoatRVshow.com.

The five-day event welcomes outdoors enthusiasts and newcomers alike to browse, board, and purchase the newest boat and RV models, plus thousands of outdoors accessories and gear. There is no shortage of fun for the whole family with a variety of activities to jumpstart next summer’s outdoor adventures.

Highlights of the 2024 boat & RV show include the new Puppy Pals show – as seen on America’s Got Talent! Attendees can also get on the water indoors at the Paddle Sports Pool or put their angling skills to the test at the Trout Pond.

WHEN: January 24-28, 2024

Wednesday, January 24 from 5pm - 9pm

Thursday, January 25 from 12pm - 9pm

Friday, January 26 from 12pm - 9pm

Saturday, January 27 from 10am - 9pm

Sunday, January 28 from 10am - 5pm

WHERE: Kentucky Exposition Center

927 Phillips Ln

Louisville, KY 40209

● Adults (ages 13 & older) - $14

● Children (12 & under) - FREE when accompanied by a paid adult

Special Promotions:

● $2-Off Advance General Admission - Tickets will be $12 when purchased online in advance (ends Tuesday, 1/23 @11.59pm)

● $5 After 5:00pm - $5 tickets from 5pm-9pm on Wednesday, January 24 & Thursday, January 25

● Active Military/Veteran - FREE Thursday, January 25 with military ID

For more information call 502.367.5000 or visit louisvilleboatrvshow.com