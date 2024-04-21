Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto at Rupp Arena

APR 18Thursday / 7:00 PM

APR 19Friday / 10:30 AM

APR 19Friday / 7:00 PM

APR 20Saturday / 11:00 AM

APR 20Saturday / 3:00 PM

APR 20Saturday / 7:00 PM

APR 21Sunday / 1:00 PM

APR 21Sunday / 5:00 PM

Glide and dance your way into the worlds of Frozen & Encanto with music and dancing alongside Elsa and Mirabel, celebrating the amazing gifts that make us each unique.

Celebrate the love of family in the new show everyone will be talking about! Experience Disney's Encanto brought to life like never before. Sing and dance with Mirabel, her sisters, Isabela and Luisa, and more!

Join the race to find Elsa and stop the eternal winter, dream about summer with Olaf, and sing along with Kristoff and Sven.

For more information, please visit rupparena.com/