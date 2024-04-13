× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec Down & Dirty Obstacle Mud Run

Down & Dirty Obstacle Mud Run - Wendell Moore Park

April 13th from 9 am - 2:30 pm/First Wave begins at 9 am

Register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/LaGrange/DownandDirtyobstaclemudrun

Time to get Down & Dirty in the 5K course at Wendell Moore Park. Includes over 20 obstacles to challenge you as you traverse over walls, through mud, and tire pulls to the finish line. 3 waves beginning at 9 am and running every 15 minutes. Join friends, family and other mudders at the After Party Corral to show off your dirt from 9:30 am – 12 pm for food & drinks. All participants receive a finish medal, race shirt and a $5.00 voucher for After Party Corral. Showers/hoses will be available to clean up after race.

Day of registration and packet pick-up begin at 7:30 am on race day.

For more information, please call 502.225.0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/