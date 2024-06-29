Downtown Lawrenceburg Dining: A Main Event

to

downtown Lawrenceburg Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Downtown Lawrenceburg Dining: A Main Event

Take over Main Street to celebrate all the small, locally-owned businesses in historic downtown with a choose-your-own adventure menu under the stars.

Food & Drink menus by Coffman Station, Heavens to Betsy, Tastefully Delicious, Off the Ground Coffee, Southern Olive & Rising Sons Winery.

Retail shops Sweet Mash Southern Goods, Young & Thread, Small Town Sass, Kentucky Gurl Boutique, Simply Blessed Kids and Dawson & Friends Antiques

Bounce houses, corn hole and a photo booth.

Bourbon Beats Mobile DJ

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/downtown-dining-a-main-event/

Info

downtown Lawrenceburg Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Markets
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Downtown Lawrenceburg Dining: A Main Event - 2024-06-29 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Downtown Lawrenceburg Dining: A Main Event - 2024-06-29 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Downtown Lawrenceburg Dining: A Main Event - 2024-06-29 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Downtown Lawrenceburg Dining: A Main Event - 2024-06-29 17:00:00 ical