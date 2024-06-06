× Expand Drag Daddy Marketing Drag Daddy Productions Presents:

Drag Revival - Highland Community Ministries Louisville

Join Louisville area communities of faith for the third annual, 2024 DRAG REVIVAL!

Drag Revival is an annual event where folks from the LGBTQIA+ community and allies come to express their relationship to their faith in a queer affirming space. This is an all ages, family friendly event.

This year, act one will feature some of your favorite drag performers, including The Alexis, Selene St. Claire, Nina Na’shae’ Rose’, and May O’Nays. We’ll also hear performances and testimony from Pat Mathison, Derrick Palmer, Stephanie Collins, Troy Bell, Steven Michael Carr, and others.

We are OVERJOYED to announce that our headlining act is Flamy Grant!

Flamy is an award-winning, Billboard-charting, shame-slaying, hip-swaying, singing-songwriting drag queen from western North Carolina. Her 2022 debut record, Bible Belt Baby, reached the #1 spot on the iTunes Christian Charts (the first drag performer to achieve this feat), was nominated for Best Pop Album at the San Diego Music Awards, and was named one of the Top Ten Queer Country Albums of 2023 by Rainbow Rodeo Magazine. Her single “Good Day” also debuted at #20 on the Billboard Christian digital sales chart. Flamy is a winner of the 2023 Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Competition and a 2023 QueerX Award nominee for Best Drag Artist and has been featured in Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, People, and more. Her music has over 750,000 streams on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon music. A powerhouse vocalist and intrepid songwriter who blends folk, gospel, and roots, Flamy drags you into a therapeutic, theatrical mix of storytelling and song.

Tickets are $10.

Drag Revival is produced in collaboration with Kentuckiana Pride Foundation and is a fundraiser for Louisville Youth Group and Sweet Evening Breeze, along with Kentuckiana Pride Foundation, Louisville Pride Foundation and Southern Indiana Pride Foundation, all organizations doing the work to support our local queer community.

For more information, please call 833.372.4323 or visit dragdaddy.pro