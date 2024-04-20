Earth Day Celebration at Wilborn Park

Earth Day Celebration at Wilborn Park 

Join the Oldham County History Center & Oldham County Conservation District for an Earth Day Celebration at L & N Lake at Wilborn Park in La Grange. Enjoy hands on, family fun activities that include tree planting, canoe and kayak rides and more! Celebrate Mother Earth with a concert from Native American Navajo Flute Player, Fred Keams!

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

