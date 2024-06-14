× Expand Every Friday June 14th to August 16th 6pm-10pm Every Friday - 1 East End Nights

East End Nights at ArtHouse Kentucky

Join us for an exciting and vibrant event, East End Nights! This one-of-a-kind public market will take place along the beautiful Legacy Trail in Lexington, Kentucky.

The event will kick off at ArtHouse Kentucky with a DJ and art exhibition, setting the perfect atmosphere for a night filled with creativity and fun. From there, we will trail along Mildland Ave, exploring the diverse offerings of vendors and artists along the way.

The journey will culminate in a huge grass field at the corner of Shropshire and Midland, where you'll find a sprawling marketplace brimming with a variety of vendors. We welcome applications from vendors of all kinds, whether you're a resource provider, maker, creator, food enthusiast, artist, or farmer.

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to be a part of East End Nights! Join us for an evening of community, culture, and connection. Apply now to secure your spot at this inaugural event. See you there!

For more information call 6613889259 or visit on Facebook.