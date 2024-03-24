Easter Cookie Decorating at Lyndon House Lexington

Join us at the Lyndon House for our first ever (but not last) cookie decorating class! Grab your girlfriends, partner or family friend to decorate the cutest ever Easter cookies.

Jillian of A Traveling Cupcake will walk participants through icing their own creations step by step and learning new techniques. Enjoy creating together while making new friends and sipping a glass of wine. (1 glass of wine or mocktail included)

Space is limited.

Reservation may be made by calling 859.420.2683.