Eat to the Beat Series - Thomas Albert Concert

With a smooth baritone voice, steady guitar strum, and western fashion, Thomas Albert’s musical performance evokes a scene from the golden age of country music. Native to Morehead, KY and raised in a musical family and musical community, his passion for performing began at a young age. He has studied and performed traditional music of the Kentucky and the Appalachian region. Thomas was one of the first graduates of the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University and has worked as a faculty instructor there since 2016. Heroes of country music such as The Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers have greatly influenced his performance style, as well as a long list of stars from Bakersfield to Nashville. Thomas has traveled to perform bluegrass, old-time, and country music with several groups throughout the United States and also internationally. Concert is included with the price of a meal. See ya there!

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov/carlisle/events