Eclipse 101 - In the Path Of Totality at McCracken County Public Library

Eclipse 101 - In the Path Of Totality: Paducah 2024 Eclipse Experience

Thursday March 28, 2024 5:30 -6:30 PM.led by Dr. Matt Williams, Professor Physics & Astronomy, Murray State University

Experience the extraordinary Total Solar Eclipse of 2024

April 8th will be the last chance to see this rare phenomenon in the United States for 20 years. Join us for a presentation where we'll talk about the science, wonder, and historical significance of this rare celestial event. Learn what to expect, essential safety guidelines, and tips for an unforgettable experience. See you there!

For more information, please visit mclib.net