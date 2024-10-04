Elle King In Concert - The Amp at Log Still Distillery
The Amphitheater at Log Still 225 Dee Head Road, Gethsemane, Kentucky 40051
Elle King will be returning to The Amp on Friday, October 4th, and we couldn't be more thrilled! Get ready for a night of electrifying performances featuring her chart-topping hits like "Ex's and Oh's," "Drunk and I Don't Want to Go Home," and "America's Sweetheart."
For more information, please visit logstilldistillery.com/theamp/
