Elle King In Concert - The Amp at Log Still Distillery

to

The Amphitheater at Log Still 225 Dee Head Road, Gethsemane, Kentucky 40051

Elle King In Concert - The Amp at Log Still Distillery

Elle King will be returning to The Amp on Friday, October 4th, and we couldn't be more thrilled! Get ready for a night of electrifying performances featuring her chart-topping hits like "Ex's and Oh's," "Drunk and I Don't Want to Go Home," and "America's Sweetheart."

For more information, please visit logstilldistillery.com/theamp/

Info

The Amphitheater at Log Still 225 Dee Head Road, Gethsemane, Kentucky 40051
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Elle King In Concert - The Amp at Log Still Distillery - 2024-10-04 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Elle King In Concert - The Amp at Log Still Distillery - 2024-10-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Elle King In Concert - The Amp at Log Still Distillery - 2024-10-04 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Elle King In Concert - The Amp at Log Still Distillery - 2024-10-04 18:00:00 ical