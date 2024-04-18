Emma by Jane Austin - Oldham County Schools Arts Center

× Expand Oldham County Schools Arts Center Emma by Jane Austin

April 18th – 20th from 7 – 9 pm

A non-musical play performed by students Grades 9-12, directored by Makayla Sharp. Adapted from Jane Austen’s novel. In this humorous romantic comedy, the wealthy, mischievous Emma Woodhouse has a penchant for meddling in the love lives of others and delights in playing matchmaker. Even though Emma imagines herself to be quite skilled at matchmaking, it turns out she’s horrible at it! When Emma plays matchmaker for a friend, a wildly hilarious tangle of misunderstandings, mix-ups, and mayhem ensues. And in the end, it may be Emma herself staring love in the face without even knowing it! Cash-only concessions & flowers available pre-show and at intermission.

For more information, please call 502.241.6018 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/