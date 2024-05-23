Emmylou Harris at the Kentucky Theatre - Lexington

Emmylou Harris at the KENTUCKY THEATRE

Thursday May 23, 2024 7:30PM

TICKETS ON SALE TUESDAY Nov 21 beginning 11am CLICK HERE for online, available after 4:30PM at the Kentucky Theatre box office call 859.231.6997

Highbridge Spring Water and the volunteers of the TROUBADOUR concert series are proud to present a rare, intimate, full concert by the legendary EMMYLOU HARRIS with her band.

A 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution as a singer and songwriter spans 40 years. She has recorded more than 25 albums and has lent her talents to countless fellow artists’ recordings. In recognition of her remarkable career, Harris was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award.

Harris is known as much for her eloquently straightforward songwriting as for her incomparably expressive singing. Admired through her career for her talent as an artist and song connoisseur, Harris shook up country radio in the 1970s, and established herself as the premiere songwriter of a generation selling more than 15 million records and garnering 14 Grammy Awards, three CMA Awards, and four Americana Awards.

Harris is one of the most admired and influential women in music. She has recorded with such diverse artists as Linda Ronstadt, Daniel Lanois, Bob Dylan, Mark Knopfler, Neil Young, Gram Parsons, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Roy Orbison, Ryan Adams, Beck, Elvis Costello, Johnny Cash, Lucinda Williams, Lyle Lovett and Rodney Crowell. Few artists have achieved such honesty or have revealed such maturity in their writing. Forty years into her career, Harris continues to share the hard-earned wisdom that—hopefully if not inevitably—comes with getting older, though she’s never stopped looking ahead.

The Troubadour Concert Series is one of the most successful music showcases in North America, presenting over 600 concerts from Lucinda Williams to Bill Monroe, Merle Haggard, to Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez to Lindsay Buckingham, Brandi Carlile to Keb Mo … and in 2024 turns a whopping 30 years old!

To commemorate the all volunteer, community run project, Highbridge Spring Water returns the series to our original home in 2024, the historic Kentucky Theatre on Main Street in Lexington. The Troubadour series will serve as the launching pad for Lexington’s 250th Anniversary celebration in 2025. Watch for Troubadour favorites returning from our long list of concerts to other performers who haven’t been in central Kentucky before.

For more information, please visit troubashow.com/