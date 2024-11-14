Riders In The Sky at the Kentucky Theatre - Lexington

RIDERS IN THE SKY at the KENTUCKY THEATRE

Thursday Nov 14, 2024 7:30PM

Kentucky Theatre, Lexington, KY

TICKETS INFORMATION COMING STICKETS ON SALE TUESDAY Nov 21 beginning 11am CLICK HERE for online, available after 4:30PM at the Kentucky Theatre box office call 859.231.6997

Highbridge Spring Water and the volunteers of the TROUBADOUR concert series are proud to present a full family concert by RIDERS IN THE SKY the multi Grammy award winning stars of motion picture, radio, television and the Grand Ole Opry. Join Ranger Doug, Too Slim, Woody Paul and Joey, the CowPolka King as they celebrate 47 years together, 30 years of the Troubadour Concert Seres and introduce songs from their brand new album, THROW A SADDLE ON A STAR

The Troubadour Concert Series is one of the most successful music showcases in North America, presenting over 600 concerts from Lucinda Williams to Bill Monroe, Merle Haggard, to Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez to Lindsay Buckingham, Brandi Carlile to Keb Mo … and in 2024 turns a whopping 30 years old!

To commemorate the all volunteer, community run project, Highbridge Spring Water returns the series to our original home in 2024, the historic Kentucky Theatre on Main Street in Lexington. The Troubadour series will serve as the launching pad for Lexington’s 250th Anniversary celebration in 2025. Watch for Troubadour favorites returning from our long list of concerts to other performers who haven’t been in central Kentucky before.

For more information, please visit troubashow.com/