Ernie Haase and Signature Sound: Decades of Love - The Carson Center Paducah

Tickets for this event will be available on Friday, November 10 at 10:00AM! This performance is a part of the Carson Center's 2023-2024 Myre Faith-Based Series. Become a subscriber before December 16th and save on this event and others in the series! https://www.thecarsoncenter.org/.../myre-faith-based... About the ensemble: For two decades, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound have been sharing songs of hope around the world in four-part harmony. As Gospel music’s premier quartet, Ernie Haase (tenor), Doug Anderson (lead), Dustin Doyle (lead) and Paul Harkey (bass) step up to their respective mics each night and perform with as much gusto as a burgeoning act. Consistently topping Southern Gospel radio charts, the group has earned four GRAMMY® nods, numerous Gold® and Platinum® DVDs and six GMA Dove Awards. From singing on the hallowed stages of the Grand Ole Opry and Carnegie Hall, to delivering stirring renditions of the national anthem at NBA games and NASCAR events through the years, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound have also been a beloved fixture at Gaither Homecoming gatherings across the country. As leading innovators of the genre, the quartet’s musical risks have earned big payoffs as well. Their 2019 holiday collection, A Jazzy Little Christmas, landed in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Jazz Albums chart and was named among the “Best Christmas Albums of 2019” by the Los Angeles Times. In addition, 2022’s Decades of Love—a whopping 29-song set—showcases Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s unique arrangements of some of the world’s most romantic standards, including “It Had To Be You,” “Blue Moon,” and “I’ll Be Seeing You.”

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3QD4w6R.