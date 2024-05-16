Evenings Upstairs Series From CSI to Real Life: A Day in the Life of a Coroner - Paducah

× Expand McCracken County Public Library From CSI to Real Life: A Day in the Life of a Coroner - 1 From CSI to Real Life

Evenings Upstairs Series From CSI to Real Life: A Day in the Life of a Coroner

From CSI to Real Life: A Day in the Life of a Coroner

led by McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton

Thursday May 16, 2024

5:30 -6:30 PM

True crime fans are familiar with television's portrayal of coroners and their captivating investigations. In this presentation, McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton will discuss her unique vocation which encompasses both a twenty-five-year career as a funeral director/embalmer and now sixth year as Coroner. She will begin with a bit of history, discuss correct terminology, share facts and clear up myths. Amanda will discuss the timeline and protocol for processing physical and digital evidence uncovered at the scene. Important information will be shared about grief, protecting the dignity of those we serve, and the unavoidable emotional toll of this career.

It’s guaranteed that an interesting question and answer session will take place after her presentation. Her unique credentials make this a “don’t miss it” opportunity.

