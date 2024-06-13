× Expand Friends of Cherokee State Park Cherokee State Park

Evenings Upstairs Series presents Segregation in Public Accommodation : A Focus on Cherokee Historic State Park - Paducah

Segregation in Public Accommodation : A Focus on Cherokee Historic State Park

Thursday June 13, 2024

Doors open 5:00 PM

Presentation 5:30-6:30 PM

Led By Dr. Brian Clardy, Associate Professor of History Murray State University

Clardy presentation will discuss the legacy of segregation in the United States focusing on the Cherokee State Historic Park, which is situated on the banks of Kentucky Lake, adjacent to Kenlake State Park. The park was open from 1949-1963 as Kentucky’s only state park for its African American population during the Jim Crow Era.

He will also show the short documentary, A Legacy Lost and Found in Recreation, a noted film about the history and legacy of Cherokee State Park. The Film features testimonies from visitors when it opened many years ago.

Dr. Brian Clardy is An Associate Professor of History at Murray State University. He lives in Murray, KY with his wife Sheila. He is an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church and former Chair of the Kentucky Oral History Commission.

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please visit mclib.net