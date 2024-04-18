Evenings Upstairs: Live! From Western Kentucky at McCracken County Public Library

Live! From Western Kentucky Led by J.T. Crawford

The Purchase Region of Kentucky has historically attracted musical artists as they toured the world.

In this presentation, J.T Crawford takes a look at some of the artists who visited our region and some of the venues where they played. From the Executive Inn Show Room to Kaintuck Territory to The Carson Center and more, there have been plenty of big names who have performed in our area.

J.T. Crawford is a local historian, writing about Paducah's past for the last 18 years in Paducah Life Magazine. He also produces the local history show Rivertown Revelations: Exploring Paducah's Past through his employment at WKCTC as a Television Producer.

