Evenings Upstairs: Solar Eclipses and Native American Rock Art at McCracken County Public Library

Dr. Wagner will discuss celestial images (sun, moon, stars) in Illinois rock art and whether they are related to past eclipses. He will also talk about the Shawnee Prophet who astounded people by correctly predicting the Eclipse of 1806.

Dr. Mark Wagner received his graduate degrees from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Southern Illinois University Carbondale. His research interests include the study of Native American rock art Illinois, the archaeology of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, the Cherokee Trail of Tears, and the investigation of Underground Railroad sites contained on the Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois.

Wagner served as Past President, of the Eastern States Rock Art Research Assn. and is the incoming President, with the Illinois Archaeological Survey (IAS)

For more information, please visit mclib.net