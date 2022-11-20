Exhibits Seeing Now and Pillow Fight at 21C Lexington

This multi-media selection of works by over two dozen artists explores what and how we see today, revealing the visible and hidden forces shaping both what the contemporary world looks like, and how we consume and interpret that information—how visual and psychological perception are evolving in the 21st century.

For more information call (859) 899-6800 or visit 21cMuseumHotels.com