Explorium of Lexington: Night at the Museum
Explorium of Lexington 440 W. Short St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Support the children's museum!
It’s the grownups’ turn!
Let your imagination soar at Lexington’s children’s museum, The Explorium of Lexington, by attending Night at the Museum! This adults-only, fun-filled evening features exhibits, activities, a silent auction, drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and more!
Friday, April 26 from 7 to 10 pm. Tickets are available now for this fundraiser supporting the Explorium’s mission of inspiring children’s imagination and curiosity.
For more information call 859-258-3253 or visit explorium.com