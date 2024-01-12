Falcon Theatre Presents 'The Head of Pearl Bryan' - Campbell County Library - Newport 

× Expand Provided by Campbell County Public Library January's Signature Series features a performance of "The Head of Pearl Bryan."

"The Head of Pearl Bryan" had its world premiere in November of 2023 at Falcon Theatre —and is now taking flight at the Newport Branch.

Cincinnati-area playwrights Paul Strickland and Kate MacDonald took on the story of Pearl Bryan’s notorious murder. In 1896, the 22-year-old music student was found decapitated in Fort Thomas; her head was never located.

The mystery of Pearl Bryan’s case—once called the “crime of the century”—and the location of her head remain today. The case even spawned ghost stories; some say Pearl’s ghost is among those haunting Bobby Mackey’s.

Based on extensive research from newspapers and historical records, Falcon Theatre’s play puts a new spin on the events by telling the story from the perspective of various characters, including Bellevue grocer John Enzweiler.

Pre-show music will be performed by Raison D’etre, a group made up of Violet Rae Webster, Vickie Ellis and Roberta Schultz. According to their website, one critic described the trio of women as “divinely stirring.”

